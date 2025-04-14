Montreal-born Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs $500-million, 14-year deal to stay in 'second house'

TORONTO — Calling Canada his ''second house,'' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed his $500-million, 14-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
Guerrero, 26, was born in Montreal while his Hall of Famer father Vladimir Sr. was playing for the Expos. The younger Guerrero signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old in 2015 and made his big league debut in 2019.
''I was born here and this is my second house,'' Guerrero said in English on Monday. ''I've spent a lot of time here in Toronto and Canada. When a country gives you love, you've got to give the love back, you know? That's what I'm doing right now.''
Guerrero typically speaks in Spanish and uses a translator when taking questions from reporters, but spoke only English on Monday.
Edward Rogers, executive chair of team owner Rogers Communications, called Guerrero ''truly a historic franchise player,'' and said the contract represented ''an historic deal for Canada and for this club.''
''This was the right move for the Jays, and that's the way that we looked at it,'' Rogers said. ''Vlad started his career here. We also considered him family and wanted him to stay, right from the start. It's a great long-term deal that will make the Blue Jays more competitive, increase our chances to win and be contenders.''
Guerrero is a .288 career hitter with 160 homers and 514 RBIs. The four-time All-Star is batting .302 with no homers and seven RBIs in 16 games this season.
''He's demonstrated that he's among the most impressive offensive performers in the game,'' Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said.