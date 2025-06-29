Sports

Montreal beats New York City FC 1-0 on Victor Loturi's goal to net first home win

Victor Loturi scored in the 23rd minute and Montreal won its first home game this season in nine attempts with a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night.

June 29, 2025 at 2:12AM

MONTREAL — Victor Loturi scored in the 23rd minute and Montreal won its first home game this season in nine attempts with a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night.

Montreal (3-12-5) completed the season sweep over New York (8-7-4) for the first time ever.

Dante Sealy found himself isolated with a defender on the right side of the 18-yard box and he sent in a powerful shot that was spilled to Loturi for a one-touch finish. It was Loturi's first goal for the club.

Montreal had two other good opportunities to double the lead in the second half.

Luca Petrasso was left unmarked in front of the goal following a corner kick, but he was unable to control the bouncing ball. Moments later, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint was denied by a fingertip save from Tomas Romero.

Jonathan Sirois secured his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Montreal will face Inter Miami on July 5 if the Florida side is eliminated from the Club World Cup.

