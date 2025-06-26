Monterrey advances to knockout rounds at the Club World Cup with 4-0 victory over Urawa

PASADENA, Calif. — Monterrey scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the first half and went on to defeat the Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0 on Wednesday night and advance to the knockout rounds in the Club World Cup.
Monterrey finished second in Group E behind Inter Milan, which defeated River Plate 2-0 in a simultaneous game in Seattle. Monterrey plays Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at Atlanta in the round of 16.
The match drew just 14,312 to the 89,702-capacity Rose Bowl.
Nelson Deossa ripped the ball from 35 yards out that Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa got a hand on but couldn't stop in the 30th minute to put Monterrey up 1-0.
After a cooling break, Germán Berterame tucked the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0. Jesús Corona added another goal from distance that lofted up and dropped into the goal in the 39th.
Berterame added a second goal in stoppage time.
The Red Diamonds had been eliminated after losses to River Plate and Inter Milan.
Liga MX's Monterrey was scrappy from the start. Alphonso Alvarado had a header in the opening minutes that hit the crossbar.