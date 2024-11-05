MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's starting rotation could have a new look next season with right-handers Frankie Montas and Colin Rea heading into free agency.
Montas declines mutual option with Milwaukee for 2025. Brewers turn down team option on Rea
Milwaukee's starting rotation could have a new look next season with right-handers Frankie Montas and Colin Rea heading into free agency.
By The Associated Press
The Brewers announced Monday that Montas had declined his part of a $20 million mutual option for 2025. The Brewers turned down the $5.5 million club option on Rea's contract.
Montas receives a $2 million buyout and Rea gets a $1 million buyout.
In other moves Monday, right-hander Kevin Herget was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets, and left-hander Rob Zastryzny was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs. First baseman Jake Bauers and right-hander Bryse Wilson cleared waivers and were sent outright to Triple-A Nashville.
The Brewers also made a $21.05 million qualifying offer to shortstop Willy Adames. If Adames accepts, he would be under contract with Milwaukee for another season. If he declines and signs elsewhere, the Brewers would receive at least one draft pick as compensation.
Montas, 31, had a combined 7-11 record with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 150 2/3 innings in 30 starts for the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers this season. He was 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts for the Brewers, who acquired him just before the trade deadline.
Rea, 34, was 12-6 with a 4.28 ERA this season in 32 appearances, including 27 starts. He struck out 135 in 167 2/3 innings. Rea had an 8.31 ERA in September and was left off the Brewers' NL Wild Card Series roster.
Herget, 33, had no record with one save and a 1.59 ERA in seven appearances with Milwaukee this year. He was 5-1 with four saves and a 2.27 ERA in 38 relief outings with Triple-A Nashville.
Zastryzny, 32, was 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in nine appearances with Milwaukee. He pitched in 30 games with Nashville and went 4-0 with a 3.03 ERA.
The 29-year-old Bauers batted .199 with a .301 on-base percentage, 12 homers and 43 RBIs in 116 games this season. He also hit a seventh-inning homer that broke a scoreless tie in the decisive Game 3 of the Wild Card Series with the New York Mets, who rallied in the ninth to win 4-2.
Wilson, who turns 27 on Dec. 20, went 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA in 34 appearances, including nine starts.
