Montana visits St. Thomas following Barnstable's 20-point game

Montana Grizzlies (6-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4)
By The Associated Press
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Montana after Miles Barnstable scored 20 points in St. Thomas' 87-75 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.
The Tommies are 3-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 1.4.
The Grizzlies are 0-3 on the road. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.
St. Thomas averages 83.9 points, 11.5 more per game than the 72.4 Montana gives up. Montana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game St. Thomas allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Barnstable is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tommies.
Joe Pridgen is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
