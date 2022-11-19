BOZEMAN, Mont. — Elijah Elliott and quarterback Tommy Mellott each had more than 100 yards rushing as Montana State rolled to a 55-21 rout of rival Montana on Saturday for a share of the Big Sky Conference title.

Montana State (10-1, 8-0), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, tied second-ranked Sacramento State atop the conference standings after the Hornets beat UC Davis 27-21 later in the day. The Bobcats didn't play Sacramento State this season.

Mellott threw for 104 yards and ran for 141 with two scores. Elliott finished with 126 yards rushing. Sean Chambers and Marqui Johnson combined for 160 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Montana State, which finished with 561 yards of offense, 439 on the ground.

Derryk Snell took a handoff from Mellott and then threw a jump pass to a wide-open Treyton Pickering for an 18-yard touchdown that made it 48-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Lucas Johnson and Daniel Britt each threw a touchdown pass for Montana (7-4, 4-4).

ESPN College Game Day was on hand for the 121st game in the series. Montana State avenged last season's loss to the Grizzlies that ended its four-game win streak in the series.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.