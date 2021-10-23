BOZEMAN, Mont. — Isaiah Ifanse scored the go-ahead touchdown, Matthew McKay threw a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes and Montana State allowed just three field goals, defeating Idaho State 27-9 on Saturday.

The win pushes Montana State, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, to 7-1 and 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference with a bye week coming up before traveling to face No. 2-ranked Eastern Washington on Nov. 6.

Ifanse broke a 3-3 tie with a 10-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. McKay broke the game open with two big touchdown plays in the fourth quarter — a 27-yard TD pass to Lance McCutcheon and a 65-yarder to Willie Patterson, who caught it in stride for the score.

McKay was 10-of-21 passing for 136 yards. Ifanse gained 165 yards on 17 carries.

Tyevin Ford rushed 26 times for 115 yards for Idaho State (1-6, 1-4), Hunter Hayes threw for 111 yards and David Allish scored all the Bengals points with field goals of 47, 24 and 39 yards.

