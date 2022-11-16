Saint Thomas Tommies (2-1) at Montana Grizzlies (0-2)
Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Montana Grizzlies after Andrew Rohde scored 20 points in St. Thomas' 84-48 win over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.
Montana went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Grizzlies averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 21 from 3-point range.
St. Thomas finished 10-20 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Tommies averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More From Star Tribune
