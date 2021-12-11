Cameron Parker scored 10 points with 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his first triple-double as Montana defeated Yellowstone Christian College 104-43 on Friday night, the second-largest margin of victory in school history.
The Grizzlies (7-4) never trailed, placed six scorers in double figures and broke past 100 points for the 32nd time in program history.
Kyle Owens scored 16, Robby Beasley 15, Scott Blakney 14, Freddy Brown III 13 and Derrick Carter-Hollinger 11 for Montana.
Doug Merida and Devin Session each scored 12 for the Centurions.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
