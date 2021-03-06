ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Damari Monsanto recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead East Tennessee State to a 63-53 win over Chattanooga in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday.
David Sloan had 17 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State (13-11). Ledarrius Brewer added 11 points and Ty Brewer had 10 points.
Jamaal Walker had 16 points for the Mocs (18-8). Stefan Kenic added 11 points. A.J. Caldwell had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hockey beats Michigan 4-2 but Big Ten title slips away
Before the puck dropped Saturday afternoon, the Gophers already knew they were destined for second place behind Wisconsin.
Twins
Young Twins stars comfortable with compromise with long-term contracts
Twins players realize that they are potentially sacrificing greater earnings in exchange for security in case of injury or ineffectiveness.
Wild
Wild comes unglued in 5-2 loss at Arizona to end road trip
Ahead 2-0 early, the Wild lost its way and did not recover, settling for a split with the Coyotes that sent the Wild home 1-2-1 from its four-game road trip.
Sports
Wild notes: Linemates' chemistry on display vs. Coyotes
The continued chemistry between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello was unmistakable in the Wild's 5-1 takedown of the Coyotes on Friday.
Sports
Gallagher scores 2, Canadiens beat Jets 7-1
Brendan Gallagher scored twice in Montreal's four-goal second period and the Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 Saturday night.