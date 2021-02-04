MACON, Ga. — Damari Monsanto matched his season high with 24 points plus 10 rebounds as East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 70-64 on Wednesday night.
David Sloan had 14 points for East Tennessee State (11-6, 7-2 Southern Conference). Silas Adheke added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Mercer totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Neftali Alvarez had 17 points for the Bears (10-7, 3-6). Leon Ayers III added 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
