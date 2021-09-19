CHARLESTON, S.C. — Juwon Farri rushed for three touchdowns, Tony Muskett passed for two more and Monmouth defeated Charleston Southern 41-14 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

Farri opened the scoring with a run from the 2, capping a 14-play, 75-yard grinder of a game-opening drive that ate 5:35 off the clock. He added a run from the 5 as Monmouth (2-1, 1-0) led 14-0 after another five-minute drive near the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks are ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches' poll. Muskett was 18-of-29 passing for 208 yards with touchdowns to Terrance Greene for 10 yards and Assanti Kearney for 24.

In a switch, Farri scored on a one-play, 1-yard drive just after Monmouth's Eddie Morales returned an interception 77 yards to the 1.

Jack Chambers scored both TDs for Charleston Southern (1-1, 0-1) on runs of 8 and 20 yards. Chambers rushed 14 times for 68 yards and went 18-for-36 passing for 167 more.

CSU's Garris Schwarting, who tied Big South and school records with four receiving touchdowns a week ago, was held to two catches for 7 yards.

Kevin Callahan, Monmouth's 29th-year coach, is ranked sixth among active FCS coaches with 168 wins. The Hawks are 18-2 in the Big South since 2017.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25