WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Tony Muskett threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Lonnie Moore IV, and Monmouth defeated North Alabama 45-33 on Saturday.

Muskett completed 26 of 36 passes for 294 yards with the four touchdowns and two interceptions. Moore caught nine passes for 127 yards and Owen Wright had 98 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

The win keeps the Hawks (6-3, 5-0 Big South) tied with FCS No. 8 Kennesaw State for first place in the Big South with two conference games remaining. Kennesaw State hosts Monmouth in the season finale in two weeks.

Monmouth led 31-21 at halftime before Muskett hit Moore and Wright for third-quarter touchdowns and a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth.

Rett Files completed 17 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Lions (2-7, 1-3). Dexter Boykin had 10 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown.

