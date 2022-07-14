Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

With cases of monkeypox now topping 10,000 globally, the World Health Organization will meet next week and reconsider whether this viral disease's latest outbreak is a "global health emergency."

That label is considered the agency's highest-level alert. While the WHO decided against using it in late June, ongoing cases in locations where infections aren't usually found have generated alarm. "I continue to be concerned by the scale and spread of the virus across the world," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a recent Reuters news report.

Among the COVID-19 pandemic's lessons is the importance of reliable information and clear communication. While public health agencies lead in stopping outbreaks, the reality is that infection control requires public collaboration.

That involves understanding how the virus spreads, who's at risk and what to do. To help inform Minnesotans, the Star Tribune Editorial Board contacted the state Department of Health (MDH) and compiled information from other agencies to provide a factual foundation.

Here's some essential information:

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can cause a flu-like illness and characteristic rash. The pathogen that causes this infection is an Orthopoxvirus, "the same genus as the virus that causes smallpox," according to MDH, though it is "less severe." The rash can develop into fluid-filled bumps that eventually scab over. The illness can last three to four weeks.

As of Thursday, 10 cases have been confirmed in Minnesota. No one has required hospital care for the illness. All those infected have traveled, and none of the cases are linked epidemiologically.

The Minnesota Department of Health asks health care providers to call 651-201-5414 if they suspect a patient has monkeypox.

With more knowledge and a serious approach to the illness, Minnesotans and the medical community can help keep monkeypox in check.