SAN FRANCISCO — Mickey Moniak had three hits, Tyler Anderson limited San Francisco to a run in five-plus innings and the Los Angeles Angels held off the Giants 8-6 on Friday night.

Anderson (6-6), who pitched for the Giants in 2020, has held opponents to one run in five of his last six starts.

The Angels scored a run in the third, three in the third and four in the fourth. The Giants had a five-run eighth.

''We swung the bat well and the way the game turned out, we needed it,'' Angels manager Ron Washington said. ''We did a good job of passing the baton tonight.''

In the third, Taylor Ward scored from first on a bloop double to right by Kevin Pillar after Austin Slater's throw to second was wide. Moniak, who is on a season-high six-game hit streak, then doubled in two runs to make it 4-0.

Zach Neto drilled a two-run homer to deep left-center field in the fourth. Moniak also tripled and scored in the inning to make it 8-1.

Anderson pitched around five walks, settling down after getting the run support.

''If we're scoring runs, I need to be not walking guys and giving them the chance to get back in the game,'' Anderson said. ''So at that point, once we scored eight there, it gave me a chance to go and just be in the (strike) zone.''

Heliot Ramos hit a three-run homer in the Giants' five-run eighth to cut it to 8-6, but Carlos Estévez finished off the Giants in the ninth for his 11th save.

Giants starter Spencer Howard (0-1) was tagged for four runs in 2 1/3 innings, walking four and allowing seven hits. The Angels knocked around reliever Randy Rodriguez for four more runs.

Howard made his fourth appearance for the Giants as either a starter or featured pitcher as the team deals with several injured starters.

''I felt what the line reflects," Howard said. "But certainly, you learn much more from the ones that don't go your way. So I think productive outing, in a way, even though I didn't give us a very good opportunity to win.''

Wilmer Flores had his 1,000th career hit with a single to lead off the fourth inning, later scoring the Giants' first run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Sam Bachman (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Double-A Rocket City. … IF Miguel Sanó began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. … OF Taylor Ward (back) is expected to return to the field on Sunday but may continue to DH until he's healthier.

Giants: SS Nick Ahmed (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Manager Bob Melvin said he could be sharing playing time with Brett Wisely, who filled in well for Ahmed at shortstop. … 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (hamstring), who is aiming to return by next Thursday when the Giants play the Cardinals at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., recently ran the bases at ''70%,'' according to Melvin, and may be a close call for playing in that game. … LHP Blake Snell (groin) will throw a bullpen session Saturday. Melvin is hopeful Snell will return by the end of the month.

UP NEXT

RHP Keaton Winn (3-7, 6.94 ERA) was set to start for the Giants on Saturday against LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.23 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB