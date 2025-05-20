'Money does no good in a bank': World Central Kitchen's Jose Andres urges donors to give more

A: We've never been supported really by them, but we work alongside them. World Central Kitchen is in Myanmar and in Thailand after the earthquake. In the old days, there would've been a rapid response team of USAID showing up in those scenarios to help those countries take care of their needs in an emergency. So the answer is yes. It's not only us, obviously. We're not everywhere, but where we are, usually we occupy a very big role in the initial emergency response. For us, that means activating money that helps us execute a response that is beyond meals — it's meals, it's water, everything that needs to happen. And in the best fashion of World Center Kitchen. it is channeled through the local economy, so in the process of responding to the emergency, we are helping the local economy.