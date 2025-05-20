'Money does no good in a bank': World Central Kitchen's Jose Andres urges donors to give more

José Andrés remembers when he went to Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake that the government estimates killed more than 300,000 people.
''We began cooking in the streets, you know?'' said the James Beard award-winning Spanish chef, whose group operates more than 40 restaurants around the world. ''I'm feeding people after an earthquake so there were no photographers or cameras, it was me with my friends doing it.''
That was the start of World Central Kitchen, which has grown into a major nonprofit, raising hundreds of millions of dollars annually, as it quickly provides meals in response to humanitarian crises. Andrés' personal profile has only grown since then as well, as his NBC cooking competition show with Martha Stewart ''Yes, Chef'' continues and his new book ''Change the Recipe: Because You Can't Build a Better World Without Breaking Some Eggs'' hit stores last month.
''Now, sometimes when I go, everybody seems to have a camera,'' he said. ''It's OK. I just go and try to do the best I can and donate my time.''
Andrés' work has drawn plenty of accolades. Earlier this year, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Joe Biden, who said the winners ''answer the call to serve and led others to do the same thing.''
Ricardo Leite, senior vice president and head of international markets at Discover and president of Diners Club International, said Diners Club donated $750,000 earlier this month to World Central Kitchen to provide approximately 150,000 meals.
''When looking for a nonprofit to collaborate with for our 75th anniversary, we wanted one that builds on our Together for Change corporate social responsibility program to create change where it matters most,'' said Leite. ''This collaboration allows us to pay forward our legacy by helping provide comforting meals to those most in need.''
The Associated Press recently spoke with Andrés about how he is dealing with the world's ongoing crises. The interview was edited for clarity and length.