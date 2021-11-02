IMPACT PLAYER
Cole Anthony, Orlando
Anthony caught fire in the fourth and scored 31 as he led an Orlando rally.
BY THE NUMBERS
43 Fourth quarter points for Orlando.
2 Orlando's largest lead prior to the fourth.
28 Wolves three-point shooting percentage.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Minnesota hosts Ottawa in non-conference battle
Ottawa Senators (3-5-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-3-0, third in the Central)
Sports
Los Angeles Clippers visit the Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers (2-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference)
Sports
Late innings = late nights as World Series games lengthen
Late innings means late nights in the World Series, with many fans struggling to stay awake as the Braves and Astros play baseball's most important games of the year.
Sports
Amid officiating changes, FTs down for some prominent stars
After a loss at Washington last week, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young calmly aired some of his frustrations with the way NBA games are being officiated amid a new crackdown on non-basketball moves used to draw contact.
Sports
George scores 32, Clippers rally late in 4th to beat Thunder
With his team in a shooting slump to start the season and 3 of 21 from 3-point range during the first half Monday night, Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue kept his message simple at halftime.