IMPACT PLAYER
Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans
Was a bother for the Wolves all night with 22 points and 23 rebounds, nine on the offensive glass.
BY THE NUMBERS
21 New Orleans' largest lead.
0 Wolves fast-break points in first half.
2 Wolves starters to score in double figures.
