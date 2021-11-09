IMPACT PLAYER
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
He scored 33 points with eight assists and six boards for the comeback Grizzlies.
BY THE NUMBERS
56-40 Grizzlies edge in points in the paint.
43-16 Grizzlies edge in bench scoring.
28 Points Memphis scored off 16 Wolves turnovers.
