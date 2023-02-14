Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Rudy Gobert, Wolves

He was 9-for-9 from the field, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

26 Wolves lead midway through the third quarter.

26 Points Kyrie Irving scored in the fourth quarter in his home debut for Dallas.

32 Points for first-time All-Star Anthony Edwards.