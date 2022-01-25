GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Connor Dewar, Wild: The rookie scored his first NHL goal and had an assist for his first career multipoint game.

2. Nico Sturm, Wild: The center registered a career-high three points after tallying a goal and two assists.

3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie had a goal on the power play before assisting on the team's eighth goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Goals by the Wild, a season high that ties the franchise record.

9 Game point streaks for Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello.

100 Career points for Kirill Kaprizov after assisting on two goals.