GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Connor Dewar, Wild: The rookie scored his first NHL goal and had an assist for his first career multipoint game.
2. Nico Sturm, Wild: The center registered a career-high three points after tallying a goal and two assists.
3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie had a goal on the power play before assisting on the team's eighth goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Goals by the Wild, a season high that ties the franchise record.
9 Game point streaks for Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello.
100 Career points for Kirill Kaprizov after assisting on two goals.
