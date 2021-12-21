Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Denis Gurianov, Stars: The winger assisted on two goals, including the game-winner.
2. Miro Heiskanen, Stars: The defenseman scored a goal and assisted on another.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored and picked up two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Shorthanded goal by Dallas, the first given up this season by the Wild.
2 Goals by Kevin Fiala, his first multi-goal game of the season.
4 Straight losses for the Wild going into the NHL's holiday break.
