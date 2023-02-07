Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Jack McBain, Coyotes: The center broke a 2-2 tie in the third period on a breakaway.

2. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes: The defenseman scored twice.

3. Karel Vejmelka, Coyotes: The goaltender made 34 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wins for the Coyotes in their last 17 matchups vs. the Wild.

4 Losses for the Wild in their last six games.

12 Game point streak for Kirill Kaprizov against Arizona.