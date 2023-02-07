GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Jack McBain, Coyotes: The center broke a 2-2 tie in the third period on a breakaway.
2. Jakob Chychrun, Coyotes: The defenseman scored twice.
3. Karel Vejmelka, Coyotes: The goaltender made 34 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Wins for the Coyotes in their last 17 matchups vs. the Wild.
4 Losses for the Wild in their last six games.
12 Game point streak for Kirill Kaprizov against Arizona.
Letang's OT winner caps rally as Penguins stun Avalanche 2-1
Kris Letang scored 3:36 into overtime to cap a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Brunson scores 25, late basket lifts Knicks over Magic
Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:13 left, Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 Tuesday night.
Sports
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players' Association, according to two people familiar with his plans.
Sports
Revolving door at QB ruined season for Jets, other NFL teams
The New York Jets' season began with aging Joe Flacco starting at quarterback. It ended the same way.
Sports
Mahomes, Hurts buoy Super Bowl teams amid QB injury spate
It matters that Patrick Mahomes is spectacularly talented, of course. Might matter just as much that he is almost always available for the Kansas City Chiefs.