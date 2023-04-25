Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins

The righthander gave up three hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings to lower his season ERA to 0.62.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Homers this season by former Yankees slugger Joey Gallo, whose total leads the Twins despite missing 10 games injured.

107 Pitches thrown by Gray, his most this season; 66 were strikes.

.347 Max Kepler's batting average over his past seven games after he had three hits; he was hitting .091 over his first six games.