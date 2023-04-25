IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins
The righthander gave up three hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings to lower his season ERA to 0.62.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Homers this season by former Yankees slugger Joey Gallo, whose total leads the Twins despite missing 10 games injured.
107 Pitches thrown by Gray, his most this season; 66 were strikes.
.347 Max Kepler's batting average over his past seven games after he had three hits; he was hitting .091 over his first six games.
