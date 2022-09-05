GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Aaron Judge, New York

The slugger went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs and a walk.

BY THE NUMBERS

119 MLB games it took Gilberto Celestino to steal his first base, which he did in the third inning Monday against the Yankees.

54 Home runs for Judge this season, including his two-run shot in the sixth inning off Trevor Megill. He's now just seven away from Roger Maris' single-season American League record.