GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Aaron Judge, New York
The slugger went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs and a walk.
BY THE NUMBERS
119 MLB games it took Gilberto Celestino to steal his first base, which he did in the third inning Monday against the Yankees.
54 Home runs for Judge this season, including his two-run shot in the sixth inning off Trevor Megill. He's now just seven away from Roger Maris' single-season American League record.
More From Sports
Sports
Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd
Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open's fourth round on Monday.
Sports
Giannis rests as Greece makes the EuroBasket knockout stage
Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him.
Sports
Von Miller settles in with Bills after leaving LA Rams
The memories are too fond, and the bonds formed too tight for Von Miller to say anything negative about the Los Angeles Rams even as the Buffalo Bills' new pass rusher prepares to face his former team in the NFL's season opener on Thursday night.
Sports
American Tiafoe upsets No. 2 Nadal | US Open updates
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Vikings
Meet the new Vikings in big roles as 2022 NFL season begins
Another new right guard, another new punter and some splashy additions on defense will see plenty of action against the Packers in Week 1.