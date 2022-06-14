IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
AL Player of the Week starts campaign for next week's award with a two-run, first-inning homer
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Consecutive victories without a loss, dating back to 2020, by reliever Caleb Thielbar
.399 Luis Arraez's career batting average in the first inning (61 for 153)
1 Pitches thrown by Twins reliever Joe Smith, who recorded an inning-ending ground out
Monday's Twins-Seattle game recap
Byron Buxton showed why he was just named the American League Player of the Week.
Buxton homers vs Seattle again, Twins top Mariners 3-2
Byron Buxton belted his 18th home run, Chris Archer delivered another steady pitching performance and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Monday night.
