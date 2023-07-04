Impact player
Michael A. Taylor, Twins
The former Royal had an RBI bloop single and an RBI bunt single, and he helped prevent a rally with a running grab in the left-center gap in the seventh inning.
By the numbers
21 Season-high number of swings and misses recorded by Twins starter Joe Ryan. Against his fastball, the Royals whiffed on 13 of their 26 swings.
8 Hits from Carlos Correa in four games since he was moved into the leadoff spot.
7 Game homerless streak from Royals hitters before Maikel Garcia's leadoff homer.
