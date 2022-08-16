Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Max Kepler, Twins

The right fielder ended an 0-for-29 skid with a three-hit night, and drove in his first run of August.

BY THE NUMBERS

101 Innings pitched this season by Joe Ryan; the Twins had been the lone team without a 100-inning pitcher.

48 RBI this season by Jose Miranda, third-most on the Twins, by a player who ranks eighth in games played.

.980 Nick Gordon's OPS since the All-Star break, after his 1-for-3 night.