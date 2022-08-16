IMPACT PLAYER: Max Kepler, Twins
The right fielder ended an 0-for-29 skid with a three-hit night, and drove in his first run of August.
BY THE NUMBERS
101 Innings pitched this season by Joe Ryan; the Twins had been the lone team without a 100-inning pitcher.
48 RBI this season by Jose Miranda, third-most on the Twins, by a player who ranks eighth in games played.
.980 Nick Gordon's OPS since the All-Star break, after his 1-for-3 night.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Rangers win 3rd straight, top A's 2-1 after Woodward firing
Marcus Semien homered, rookie Bubba Thompson had a tiebreaking RBI single and the Texas Rangers won a one-run game only hours after manager Chris Woodward was fired.
Twins
Monday's Twins-Kansas City game recap
A quick look at Monday's series opener.
Sports
Royals' Garrett appeals 3-game ban for drink toss at fan
Kansas City relief pitcher Amir Garrett received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Monday for tossing a drink at a fan behind the Royals' dugout during a game at Chicago two weeks ago.
Sports
Kepler helps Twins bats get going in 4-2 win over Royals
The Minnesota Twins stumbled home with a bunch of hitters in need of a boost, none more than Max Kepler and his 0-for-29 skid.
Sports
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
The Texas Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday, a move made in hopes of building momentum toward next year, when the team has long expected to win again after a seasons-long rebuilding effort.