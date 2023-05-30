IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins
Welcome back indeed: Healthy again, the rookie hit a three-run homer and game-saving single in his 2023 debut.
BY THE NUMBERS
117.4 Exit velocity in miles per hour of Ryan Jeffers' 10th-inning home run, the hardest-hit homer by a Twin ever recorded by MLB's data gathering system.
22 Consecutive saves converted by Astros closer Ryan Pressly, a streak broken by Lewis.
6 Consecutive Astros retired by Jhoan Duran in the ninth and 10th innings to preserve the victory.
7 Career grand slams by Jose Altuve.
Twins
No Twins player has hit a ball harder than Jeffers
StatCast said Ryan Jeffers' 10-inning, game-winning blast landed in the Crawford boxes in left field at 117.4 mph, the hardest-hit ball of Jeffers' career and the fifth hardest in the major leagues this season.