IMPACT PLAYER

Bailey Ober, Twins

The rookie righthander started a victory for the fifth time in his past six games, giving up hits in only two of his six innings and walking none.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Twins victories in 26 August games, clinching a winning month with one day remaining.

976 Career strikeouts by Miguel Sano, passing Torii Hunter for third-most in Twins history.

1 Hit for Byron Buxton in 15 at-bats since coming off the injured list, with eight strikeouts, though he scored the Twins' first run after his fifth-inning double Monday.