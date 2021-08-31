IMPACT PLAYER
Bailey Ober, Twins
The rookie righthander started a victory for the fifth time in his past six games, giving up hits in only two of his six innings and walking none.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Twins victories in 26 August games, clinching a winning month with one day remaining.
976 Career strikeouts by Miguel Sano, passing Torii Hunter for third-most in Twins history.
1 Hit for Byron Buxton in 15 at-bats since coming off the injured list, with eight strikeouts, though he scored the Twins' first run after his fifth-inning double Monday.
Sports
Angels' Ohtani will not pitch Tuesday; Trout has setback
Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees in order to give his right hand extra time to heal.
Vikings
With new contract, Harrison Smith eyes ending his career with Vikings
The Pro Bowl safety, now signed through 2025, has a chance to be the rare player who spends his entire career with one team.
Sports
Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly
Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.
Twins
Monday's Twins-Detroit game recap
A quick look at Monday's makeup game at Comerica Park.
Sports
2012 champ Murray tumbles out of US Open against Tsitsipas
Andy Murray tumbled to the ground on his artificial hip, losing his balance in sweat-soaked shoes and leaving splotches on Arthur Ashe Stadium's blue court from his soggy clothing.