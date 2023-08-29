Impact player

Royce Lewis, Twins

The rookie became the first Twin ever to hit grand slams on consecutive days, and both closed big Twins deficits.

By the numbers

11 Times Matt Wallner has been hit by a pitch this year, most of any Twin despite playing only 48 games.

3 Strikeouts recorded by Kody Funderburk in his two-inning hitless MLB debut.

26 Hits by Donovan Solano in August, more than any other Twin.