Impact player
Royce Lewis, Twins
The rookie became the first Twin ever to hit grand slams on consecutive days, and both closed big Twins deficits.
By the numbers
11 Times Matt Wallner has been hit by a pitch this year, most of any Twin despite playing only 48 games.
3 Strikeouts recorded by Kody Funderburk in his two-inning hitless MLB debut.
26 Hits by Donovan Solano in August, more than any other Twin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Epic game, tense moments highlight Gauff's first round win at U.S. Open
Coco Gauff knew the perfect word to describe her victory on Day 1 of the U.S. Open on Monday night.
Sports
Dodgers hit 4 home runs, including go-ahead drive by Heyward, in 7-4 victory over Diamondbacks
Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
Sports
Acuña fends off fans, ties career highs with 4 hits and 5 RBIs in Braves' 14-4 rout of Rockies
DENVER — Ronald Acuña Jr. fended off two fans, including one who made contact with him in right field, while sparking the Atlanta Braves to…
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Giants roll past Reds 4-1 behind gem from top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison
Top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison struck out 11 for his first career victory in his home debut with San Francisco, and the Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Monday night for their third consecutive win.