IMPACT PLAYER: Alex Verdugo, Red Sox
Twins reliever Jovani Moran had not given up an extra-base hit to a lefthanded batter all season until Verdugo's go-ahead, three-run triple. He reached base three times.
BY THE NUMBERS
162 Plate appearances from Christian Vázquez this season before he hit his first home run. He hit nine homers last year.
110 Strikeouts from Pablo López through 15 starts, the third-highest total in franchise history behind Johan Santana (2005) and Walter Johnson (1910).
.217 The Twins' batting average vs. lefthanded pitching this year, the second-lowest in MLB.
Scherzer throws 8 innings and Lindor has 5 RBIs as the Mets rout the slumping Astros 11-1
Max Scherzer went back to basics with his slider and it led to a fantastic performance.
Living la vida yoga: India's Modi will bend leaders into shape on International Yoga Day
India's prime minister has a reputation of casting himself as an ascetic. So when Narendra Modi leads foreign dignitaries and bureaucrats in a session for International Yoga Day on Wednesday at the United Nations' Secretariat in New York, millions of Indians will take note.
Alek Thomas homers in return to majors and Merrill Kelly shines as Diamondbacks rip Brewers 9-1
The Arizona Diamondbacks wanted to go after Corbin Burnes early.
Verdugo drives in four runs, Casas homers as Red Sox beat Twins 9-3
Alex Verdugo tripled and drove in four runs, James Paxton pitched 6 1/3 effective innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.