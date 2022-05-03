IMPACT PLAYER: Jhoan Duran, Twins
The rookie notched his first MLB save, pitching a clean ninth inning on 10 pitches to preserve a one-run victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive games in which Carlos Correa has recorded at least one hit, going 11-for-22 in that time.
13 Games this season in which Twins starters have have given up one run or fewer.
ON DECK
Twins righthander Joe Ryan faces Orioles lefthander Bruce Zimmerman in a matchup of pitchers with sterling ERAs.
More From Sports
Sports
Ayton, Booker lead top-seeded Suns past Mavericks 121-114
After a brief hiatus, the Phoenix Suns that bulldozed through the regular-season schedule made an appearance on Monday night.
Sports
Perron's hat trick helps Blues beat Wild 4-0, seize home ice
David Perron was quarantined in his basement last year, listening to his kids run around upstairs and watching the St. Louis Blues get swept out of the first round.
Sports
Danault scores late, Kings beat Oilers 4-3 in series opener
Phillip Danault scored at 14:46 of the third period, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night in Game 1 of the teams' first-round playoff series.
Sports
Díaz homers, Rays use balanced offense to beat A's 6-1
The Tampa Bay Rays believe in their potent offense, and manager Kevin Cash can't wait for his club to start consistently slugging.
Sports
Matthews' 3-point game powers Maple Leafs past Lightning 5-0
Toronto coach coach Sheldon Keefe predicted a "borderline violent" playoff series against Tampa Bay.