IMPACT PLAYER: Jhoan Duran, Twins

The rookie notched his first MLB save, pitching a clean ninth inning on 10 pitches to preserve a one-run victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Consecutive games in which Carlos Correa has recorded at least one hit, going 11-for-22 in that time.

13 Games this season in which Twins starters have have given up one run or fewer.

ON DECK

Twins righthander Joe Ryan faces Orioles lefthander Bruce Zimmerman in a matchup of pitchers with sterling ERAs.