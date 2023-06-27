IMPACT PLAYER: Marcell Ozuna, Braves
Homering for the third time in his past five games, the DH hit a go-ahead solo homer off Sonny Gray in the seventh inning. The ball left his bat at 110 miles per hour.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Times Spencer Strider has struck out at least 10 batters across 36 career starts. He has struck out 19 more batters than any pitcher in the majors.
16 Games the Twins have failed to score more than one run this season. They have a 1-15 record in those games.
49 Home runs from Braves hitters in June, seven shy of their franchise record.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Tony Bouza, colorful and controversial Minneapolis police chief in the 1980s, dies at 94
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Tony Bouza, colorful and controversial Minneapolis police chief in the 1980s, dies at 94
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should pay for rescue attempts?
When millionaire Steve Fossett's plane went missing over the Nevada range in 2007, the swashbuckling adventurer had already been the subject of two prior emergency rescue operations thousands of miles apart.
Sports
Players returning from LIV Golf is part of Saudis' agreement with PGA Tour
The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to work with Saudi backers of LIV Golf to decide how defectors to the rival league can return and what kind of punishment they should face, according to a framework agreement obtained by The Associated Press.
Sports
Mets fall season-high 8 games under .500 as Wiemer's 2-run homer gives Brewers 2-1 win
Joey Wiemer hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to straightaway centerfield in the sixth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 victory on Monday night that dropped the struggling New York Mets a season-worst eight games under .500.
Sports
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
Connor McDavid won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Monday night, falling one vote short of unanimous selection after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century.
Golf
Finau eager to defend 3M Open title as Woodland commits to play
As more names commit to the tournament in Blaine that runs July 27-30, Finau is learning what it means to return to as the champ.