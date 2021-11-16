IMPACT PLAYER
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
The Suns star finished with 29 points, making 13 of 15 free throws.
BY THE NUMBERS
30 Points in the paint for the Wolves.
15-for-44 Wolves starters not counting Karl-Anthony Towns, who was 10-for-19.
15-8 Suns' edge in second-chance points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Late steal gives Marquette a 67-66 win over No. 10 Illinois
Tyler Kolek didn't know if he'd be healthy enough to play Monday.
Sports
Haymon leads Northern Arizona over Benedictine Mesa 97-48
Keith Haymon scored 21 points and Nik Mains added 20 points as Northern Arizona romped past Benedictine Mesa 97-48 on Monday night.
Sports
Washington finishes strong to defeat Texas Southern 72-65
Terrell Brown Jr. had 20 points and nine assists, Daejon Davis added 15 points and Washington defeated Texas Southern 72-65 on Monday night.
Sports
Horne scores 17 points, leads Tulsa over Oregon State 64-58
Jeriah Horne had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Tulsa scored the last four points to beat Oregon State 64-58 on Monday night.
Sports
Grizzlies send Houston to its 12 straight defeat 136-102
Ja Morant had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat Houston 136-102 Monday night, sending the Rockets to their 12th straight loss.