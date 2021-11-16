IMPACT PLAYER

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

The Suns star finished with 29 points, making 13 of 15 free throws.

BY THE NUMBERS

30 Points in the paint for the Wolves.

15-for-44 Wolves starters not counting Karl-Anthony Towns, who was 10-for-19.

15-8 Suns' edge in second-chance points.