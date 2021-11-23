IMPACT PLAYER
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
Towns won his battle against Jonas Valanciunas with 28 points, 10 rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
28 Wolves points off turnovers.
26 Wolves second-chance points.
26 Biggest Wolves lead.
Wolves
Wolves use stifling defense to smother Pelicans, win fourth straight
After the game, Patrick Beverely slathered beef with steak sauce. Before the game, Karl-Anthony Towns downed coffee. In between, the Wolves' defense devoured New Orleans.
Monday's Timberwolves-New Orleans game recap
The Wolves finished with 28 points off New Orleans' turnovers and added 26 second-chance points.
Timberwolves 110, New Orleans 96
The Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021in New Orleans.
