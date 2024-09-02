Sports

Monday’s results from Canterbury Park

Here’s the winners and payouts from the Labor Day racing card at the Shakopee horse track.

By Star Tribune

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 2, 2024 at 10:53PM


1 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

4 • Call’em All (Carmona) 3.60 2.40 2.10

6 • Northern Angel (Fuentes) 3.00 2.20

3 • Haute Charlotte (Gallardo) 4.20

Time: 1:12.46. Exacta: 4-6, $4.30. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $15.85. Superfecta: 4-6-3-5, $6.00.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,270.

3 • Skipwineyesterday (Quinonez) 8.40 3.60 2.80

6 • Zen Dreams (Williams) 3.00 2.40

7 • Little Bit Tipsy (Gallardo) 3.60

Time: 1:31.98. Exacta: 3-6, $11.70. Trifecta: 3-6-7, $26.50. Superfecta: 3-6-7-4, $28.43. Daily Double: 4-3, $17.80.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

1 • General Battle Axe (Quinonez) 6.80 2.80 2.10

4 • Johnny Up (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10

2 • Wynn Trip (Carmona) 2.10

Time: 1:12.61. Exacta: 1-4, $6.40. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $4.45. Superfecta: 1-4-2-6, $1.48. Pick 3: 4-3-1, $50.50. Daily Double: 3-1, $26.60.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,040.

9 • Happy Hour Bobby (Quinonez) 11.20 5.80 3.60

4 • Lemon Meringue (Carmona) 4.40 3.20

5 • Jonny B Goney (Valenzuela) 3.80

Time: 0:56.43. Exacta: 9-4, $21.00. Trifecta: 9-4-5, $70.30. Superfecta: 9-4-5-3, $35.16. Pick 3: 3-1-9, $66.40. Daily Double: 1-9, $29.00.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

9 • Hi Yah (Fuentes) 7.60 4.20 3.00

8 • Tenth Street Don (Carmona) 11.20 6.00

5 • Sea to Success (Valenzuela) 3.00

Time: 1:10.28. Scratched: Central Park, Hey Now. Exacta: 9-8, $43.50. Trifecta: 9-8-5, $96.15. Superfecta: 9-8-5-7, $47.54. Pick 3: 1-9-9, $60.80. Pick 4: 3-1-9-9, $150.70. Pick 5: 4-3-1-9-9, $575.65. Daily Double: 9-9, $38.20.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,150.

10 • Mountain Pine (Carmona) 16.00 7.20 4.80

7 • North Arm Bay (Gallardo) 5.00 3.80

1 • Wodeton (Fuentes) 3.80

Time: 1:29.86. Scratched: Direct Action, Handsome Harry, Shut Up Michael. Exacta: 10-7, $39.90. Trifecta: 10-7-1, $84.80. Superfecta: 10-7-1-4, $50.35. Pick 3: 9-9-10, $178.10. Daily Double: 9-10, $33.80.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,960.

6 • El Tomate (Barajas) 2.40 2.10 2.10

1 • Midnight Royal (Lindsay) 2.10 2.10

2 • Preparedness (Harr) 2.60

Time: 1:42.13. Scratched: General Crook. Exacta: 6-1, $1.80. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $2.00. Superfecta: 6-1-2-5, $0.50. Pick 3: 9-10-4/6, $20.10. Daily Double: 10-6, $19.60.

8 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,035.

5 • Sammy’s A Givine (Fuentes) 26.40 9.20 4.40

7 • Southgate Gator (Carmona) 3.60 2.80

4 • By Decreed (Valenzuela) 3.40

Time: 1:32.71. Scratched: Airmail Flyer. Exacta: 5-7, $45.90. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $91.95. Superfecta: 5-7-4-6, $57.43. Pick 3: 10-4/6-5, $155.90. Pick 4: 9-10-4/6-5, $276.10. Pick 5: 9-9-10-4/6-5, $2,241.00. Daily Double: 6-5, $27.20.

Total handle: $774,733. Live handle: $143,905.

Jay Lietzau’s results: Monday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 99-366 (.270). Lock of the day: 18-43 (.419).

Star Tribune

