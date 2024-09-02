1 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
Monday’s results from Canterbury Park
Here’s the winners and payouts from the Labor Day racing card at the Shakopee horse track.
4 • Call’em All (Carmona) 3.60 2.40 2.10
6 • Northern Angel (Fuentes) 3.00 2.20
3 • Haute Charlotte (Gallardo) 4.20
Time: 1:12.46. Exacta: 4-6, $4.30. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $15.85. Superfecta: 4-6-3-5, $6.00.
2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,270.
3 • Skipwineyesterday (Quinonez) 8.40 3.60 2.80
6 • Zen Dreams (Williams) 3.00 2.40
7 • Little Bit Tipsy (Gallardo) 3.60
Time: 1:31.98. Exacta: 3-6, $11.70. Trifecta: 3-6-7, $26.50. Superfecta: 3-6-7-4, $28.43. Daily Double: 4-3, $17.80.
3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
1 • General Battle Axe (Quinonez) 6.80 2.80 2.10
4 • Johnny Up (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10
2 • Wynn Trip (Carmona) 2.10
Time: 1:12.61. Exacta: 1-4, $6.40. Trifecta: 1-4-2, $4.45. Superfecta: 1-4-2-6, $1.48. Pick 3: 4-3-1, $50.50. Daily Double: 3-1, $26.60.
4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,040.
9 • Happy Hour Bobby (Quinonez) 11.20 5.80 3.60
4 • Lemon Meringue (Carmona) 4.40 3.20
5 • Jonny B Goney (Valenzuela) 3.80
Time: 0:56.43. Exacta: 9-4, $21.00. Trifecta: 9-4-5, $70.30. Superfecta: 9-4-5-3, $35.16. Pick 3: 3-1-9, $66.40. Daily Double: 1-9, $29.00.
5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.
9 • Hi Yah (Fuentes) 7.60 4.20 3.00
8 • Tenth Street Don (Carmona) 11.20 6.00
5 • Sea to Success (Valenzuela) 3.00
Time: 1:10.28. Scratched: Central Park, Hey Now. Exacta: 9-8, $43.50. Trifecta: 9-8-5, $96.15. Superfecta: 9-8-5-7, $47.54. Pick 3: 1-9-9, $60.80. Pick 4: 3-1-9-9, $150.70. Pick 5: 4-3-1-9-9, $575.65. Daily Double: 9-9, $38.20.
6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,150.
10 • Mountain Pine (Carmona) 16.00 7.20 4.80
7 • North Arm Bay (Gallardo) 5.00 3.80
1 • Wodeton (Fuentes) 3.80
Time: 1:29.86. Scratched: Direct Action, Handsome Harry, Shut Up Michael. Exacta: 10-7, $39.90. Trifecta: 10-7-1, $84.80. Superfecta: 10-7-1-4, $50.35. Pick 3: 9-9-10, $178.10. Daily Double: 9-10, $33.80.
7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,960.
6 • El Tomate (Barajas) 2.40 2.10 2.10
1 • Midnight Royal (Lindsay) 2.10 2.10
2 • Preparedness (Harr) 2.60
Time: 1:42.13. Scratched: General Crook. Exacta: 6-1, $1.80. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $2.00. Superfecta: 6-1-2-5, $0.50. Pick 3: 9-10-4/6, $20.10. Daily Double: 10-6, $19.60.
8 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,035.
5 • Sammy’s A Givine (Fuentes) 26.40 9.20 4.40
7 • Southgate Gator (Carmona) 3.60 2.80
4 • By Decreed (Valenzuela) 3.40
Time: 1:32.71. Scratched: Airmail Flyer. Exacta: 5-7, $45.90. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $91.95. Superfecta: 5-7-4-6, $57.43. Pick 3: 10-4/6-5, $155.90. Pick 4: 9-10-4/6-5, $276.10. Pick 5: 9-9-10-4/6-5, $2,241.00. Daily Double: 6-5, $27.20.
Total handle: $774,733. Live handle: $143,905.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Monday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 99-366 (.270). Lock of the day: 18-43 (.419).
