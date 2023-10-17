VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
MCAA
• West Lutheran def. PACT, 25-11, 25-20, 25-11
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 25-18, 25-14
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Harding, 25-10, 25-16, 24-26, 25-18
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Park of C.G., 26-28, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20
• Forest Lake def. Mounds View, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-14
• Stillwater def. White Bear Lake, 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
• Woodbury def. Cretin-D.H., 26-24, 25-16, 17-25, 25-13
• Roseville def. Irondale, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Watertown-Mayer def. Hutchinson, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 25-17
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albany def. Annandale, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9
• Armstrong def. DeLaSalle, 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-12
• Brooklyn Center def. North Lakes Academy, 25-23, 25-13, 25-9
• Chanhassen def. Eastview, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
• Delano def. Big Lake, 25-14, 25-9, 25-15
• Legacy Christian def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11
• Maranatha Christian def. Blake, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
• Mound Westonka def. St. Anthony, 25-13, 25-6, 25-10
• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Academy, 25-10, 25-5, 25-10
• St. Croix Prep def. Richfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
• St. Paul Highland Park def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-10
• St. Paul Washington def. Hmong Academy, 25-16, 16-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9
• United Christian def. Avail Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-11
• Visitation def. Simley, 21-25, 25-16, 27-29, 25-17, 15-6
MINNESOTA
• BGMR def. Roseau, 26-24, 25-11, 25-17
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Verndale, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19
• Central Minnesota Christian def. Lakeview, 25-27, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23
• Climax-Fisher def. Crookston, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
• East Grand Forks def. Park Rapids, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13
• Frazee def. Battle Lake, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
• Grand Meadow def. Lanesboro, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
• Hancock def. Ortonville, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23
• Heron Lake-Okabena def. Edgerton, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
• Holdingford def. Upsala, 25-12, 25-11, 25-10
• Jackson County Central def. Fairmont, 26-24, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Blue Earth Area, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-11, 25-13, 25-9
• Mabel-Canton def. Southland, 25-18, 25-18, 25-11
• NRHEG def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
• Parkers Prairie def. Henning, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 26-24
• Redwood Valley def. Paynesville, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Murray County Central, 25-16, 25-6, 25-13
• Sibley East def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
• Spring Grove def. Lyle-Pacelli, 25-11, 25-10, 25-6
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Triton, 25-11, 25-21, 25-14
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-20, 28-26, 25-18
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Edina; 4. Stillwater; 5. Mounds View; 6. Bloomington Jefferson; 7. Minneapolis Washburn; 8. Minneapolis Southwest; 8. Rosemount; 10. Blaine.
• Individual: 1. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 2. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 3. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 4. Will Weber, Wayzata; 5. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 6. Daniel McCollor, Wayzata; 7. River Santiago, Blaine; 8. Landon Hering, Hopkins; 9. Tyler Kissel, Wayzata; 10. Caleb Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Mankato East; 2. Marshall; 3. Perham; 4. Belle Plaine; 5, Orono; 6. Northfield; 7. Fergus Falls; 8. Delano; 9. Blake; 10. Mankato West.
• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Eli Hall, Pequot Lakes; 4. Sully Anez, Willmar; 5. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 6. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 7. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 8. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 9. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 10. Gabe Hallen, Orono.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Heritage Christian; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Bertha-Hewitt; 4. Luverne; 5. Holdingford; 6. Park Rapids Area; 7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 8. Winona Cotter; 9. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 10. Mounds Park Academy.
• Individual: 1. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 2. Cole Arens, Wabasha-Kellogg; 3. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 4. Ryan Pierson, Martin County West; 5. Eddie Snyder, Mound Park Academy; 6. Noah Huot, Park Rapids Area; 7. Charlie Larson, Pelican Rapids; 8. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 9. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 10. Nick Hansen, St. John's Prep.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Duluth East; 3. Prior Lake; 4. Centennial; 5. Edina; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Forest Lake; 8. Chaska; 9. St. Michael-Albertville; 10. Farmington.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 3. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 4. Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji; 5. Jazleen Malherek-Osorio, Wayzata; 6. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 7. Rowan Bixler, Duluth East; 8. Avery Marasco Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South; 10. Carley Lamotte, Burnsville.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Alexandria; 2. Marshall; 3. St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Perham; 5. Northfield; 6. Willmar; 7. Delano; 8. Hibbing; 9. Blake; 10. Proctor.
• Individual: 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 2. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 3. Citori Halbe, Alexandria; 4. Grace Lewis-Moser, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Allyson Sample, Marshall; 6. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 7. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 8. Luna Scorzelli, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Jaelyn Miller, Alexandria; 10. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Hawley; 4. NW Nighthawks; 5. Nova Classical; 6. Winona Cotter; 7. Canby; 8. Lake City; 9. Staples-Motley; 10. Luverne.
• Individual: 1. Jenna Debates, Luverne; 2. Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley; 3. Ella Voit, St. Cloud Cathedral; 4. Maddie LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 5. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 6. Olivia Pauly, St. John's Prep; 7. Anjelien Aho, United North Central; 8. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 9. Kaylee Walklin, Windom Area; 10. Clara Schad, St. Cloud Cathedral.
VOLLEYBALL
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 4A: 1. Wayzata; 2. Champlin Park; 3. East Ridge; 4. New Prague; 5. Lakeville North; 6. Lakeville South; 7. Eagan; 8. Rogers; 9. Rosemount; 10. Maple Grove.
• Class 3A: 1. Marshall; 2. Delano; 3. Northfield; 4. Rocori; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Byron; 7. Kasson-Mantorville; 8. Detroit Lakes; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 10. Cloquet.
• Class 2A: 1. SW Christian; 2. Pequot Lakes; 3. Chatfield; 4. Albany; 5. Caledonia; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Rush City; 8. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 9. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown; 10. Nova Classical.
• Class 1A: 1. Minneota; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 4. Mayer Lutheran; 5. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Canby; 7. Fillmore Central; 8. Renville County West; 9. BOLD; 10. MACCRAY.