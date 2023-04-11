GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger scored twice in the third period and added an assist.

2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger had a goal and an assist.

3. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender made 39 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Goals by the Wild on eight shots in the third period.

21:49 Ice time for Brock Faber in his NHL debut, a team high.

14 Shorthanded goals by the Wild this season, a franchise record.