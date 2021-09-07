1. 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.
3 • Sundance Star (Lindsay) 2.40 2.10 2.10
5 • She Appeals Holy (Canchari) 5.60 3.40
1 • Rosehill Road (Butler) 3.00
Time: 1:19.19. Exacta: 3-5, $6.80. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $10.95. Superfecta: 3-5-1-6, $4.56.
2. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.
2 • Twirling Roses (Negron) 4.20 2.60 2.10
6 • Epic Adventure (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.20
4 • Izzy in a Tizzy (Vega) 2.20
Time: 1:18.16. Scratched: Where's Fredo. Exacta: 2-6, $7.00. Trifecta: 2-6-4, $6.55. Superfecta: 2-6-4-5, $5.69. Daily Double: 3-2, $3.10.
3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,270.
3 • Future Perfect (Hamilton) 9.60 4.60 3.00
6 • Coastal Waters (R. Fuentes) 3.20 2.40
2 • Creative Mind (Wade) 3.20
Time: 1:29.69. Exacta: 3-6, $15.20. Trifecta: 3-6-2, $51.55. Superfecta: 3-6-2-1, $32.17. Pick 3: 3-2/3-3, $9.95. Daily Double: 2-3, $13.10.
4. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.
4 • Getcha (Hamilton) 3.40 2.40 2.20
7 • Emmett Cat (Eikleberry) 11.60 5.20
3 • Shakelas Destiny (Quinonez) 3.80
Time: 1:41.16. Exacta: 4-7, $31.40. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $58.75. Superfecta: 4-7-3-1, $19.96. Pick 3: 2/3-3-4, $14.70. Pick 4: 3-2/3-3-4, $17.75. Daily Double: 3-4, $13.00.
5. 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,540.
6 • Morgs World (Goodwin) 4.20 2.80 2.60
8 • Rollin Blackout (Harr) 7.80 4.80
1 • Strawberry Lane (Eikleberry) 4.20
Time: 1:38.06. Exacta: 6-8, $12.10. Trifecta: 6-8-1, $25.90. Superfecta: 6-8-1-4, $11.63. Pick 3: 3-4-6, $12.15. Daily Double: 4-6, $3.30.
6. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,330.
6 • Rolls Royce Deal (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.60 2.40
5 • Saved by Zero (Valenzuela) 7.00 4.00
7 • Herbie (Hernandez) 2.40
Time: 1:11.10. Scratched: Candy Wompus. Exacta: 6-5, $17.10. Trifecta: 6-5-7, $21.80. Superfecta: 6-5-7-8, $16.38. Pick 3: 4-6-2/6, $5.90. Daily Double: 6-6, $7.10.
7. 1 mile on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.
7 • Screwball (Wade) 8.40 5.40 3.00
3 • Red Wave (Hamilton) 6.40 3.00
4 • Yo Dawg (Eikleberry) 2.10
Time: 1:39.16. Exacta: 7-3, $30.60. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $32.35. Superfecta: 7-3-4-6, $35.27. Pick 3: 6-2/6-7, $24.55. Daily Double: 6-7, $12.50.
8. 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.
7 • Little Miss Belle (L. Fuentes) 15.40 6.60 4.00
6 • Bruce's Girl (Quinonez) 3.60 2.80
4 • Jewel Azul (R. Fuentes) 3.00
Time: 1:42.10. Scratched: Golden Gopher. Exacta: 7-6, $21.80. Trifecta: 7-6-4, $33.55. Superfecta: 7-6-4-10, $21.72. Pick 3: 2/6-7-7, $49.75. Pick 4: 6-2/6-7-7, $154.85. Pick 5: 4-6-2/6-7-7, $237.15. Pick 6: 3-4-6-2/6-7-7, $1,708.80. Daily Double: 7-7, $40.40. Daily Double: 7-5, $4.30.
Live handle: $144,323. Total handle: $813,899.
Jay Lietzau's results: Monday: 4-8 (.500). Totals: 187-549 (.341). Lock of the day: 30-56 (.536).