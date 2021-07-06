GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Bailey Ober, Twins
The righthander pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits, walking three and striking out seven for his first major league victory.
By the numbers
41 Pitches Ober needed to get through the first three innings.
52 Pitches he needed to get through his final two innings — without allowing a run.
1 Career triples for Nick Gordon. It drove in two runs, and he later scored as well.
On deck
First-time All-Star Carlos Rodon faces two-time All-Star Jose Berrios on Tuesday.
RANDY JOHNSON
