GAME 10 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

He hit a long ball that counted as a single and as a game-winner, a 400-foot drive in the ninth that gave the Twins their fourth victory in a row. He had another RBI earlier on a 3-for-5 night.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 RBI for Cruz this season, leading the American League.

2 Hits allowed by Derek Holland over the first 18 batters.

5 Walks for Twins during their four-run rally to tie the score in the sixth inning.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios again tries for his first victory of the season, facing Pirates righthander Joe Musgrove in the final game of what has so far been a 6-1 season-opening homestand for the Twins.

PHIL MILLER