GAME 10 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
He hit a long ball that counted as a single and as a game-winner, a 400-foot drive in the ninth that gave the Twins their fourth victory in a row. He had another RBI earlier on a 3-for-5 night.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 RBI for Cruz this season, leading the American League.
2 Hits allowed by Derek Holland over the first 18 batters.
5 Walks for Twins during their four-run rally to tie the score in the sixth inning.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios again tries for his first victory of the season, facing Pirates righthander Joe Musgrove in the final game of what has so far been a 6-1 season-opening homestand for the Twins.
PHIL MILLER