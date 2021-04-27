GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jordan Luplow, Cleveland

He bashed a 399-foot walk-off winner into the bleachers.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Twins losses credited to relief pitchers, the most ever in a season's first 21 games.

6 MLB players in the past decade who have started as cleanup hitter with zero career hits, as Alex Kirilloff did Monday.

ON DECK

Twins starter Kenta Maeda has given up 10 runs in his past 7⅓ innings.

PHIL MILLER