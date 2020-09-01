GAME 36 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Luis Robert, Chicago
The rookie was 2-for-4 with two RBI, including the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Consecutive innings Twins pitchers let the first two batters reach base.
5 Games Twins batters have struck out at least 13 times.
33 Pitches thrown by White Sox righthander Lucas Giolito in the second inning.
ON DECK
Righthander Michael Pineda will make his season debut opposite White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel, who beat the Twins in Chicago on July 25.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
