MONDAY
ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• St. Paul Johnson 4, South Suburban 3
VOLLEYBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9
• Glencoe-SL def. Lake Crystal-WM, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Litchfield, 24-26, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-13
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • first round
• Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • first round
• Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Pacelli, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7
• Southland def. Kingsland, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16
Section 2 • first round
• Janesville-W-P def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 26-24, 25-14
• ML/GHEC/Truman def. United So. Central, 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-11
• Nicollet def. Lester Prairie, 14-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-11
Section 3 • first round
• Dawson-Boyd def. Central Minn. Christian, 26-24, 26-28, 25-21, 26-24
• Edgerton def. Red Rock Central, 30-28, 25-18, 25-20
• Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
• Yellow Medicine East def. Lakeville, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-9
Section 6 • first round
• Norman County East def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15
• Ortonville def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11
• Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23
• Wheaton/H-N def. Hancock, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20
Section 7 • first round
• Barnum def. Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
• Bigfork def. Deer River, 3-1
• Cook County def. Lakeview Christian, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20
• NE Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
Section 8 • first round
• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Blackduck, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
• Climax-Fisher def. Indus, 25-5, 25-16, 25-3
• Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24
• Red Lake Falls, def. Warren-A-O, 25-5, 25-19, 25-8
• Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 22-25, 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 17-15
TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
CLASS 5A
Section 1
• Austin at Rochester Century
• Rochester John Marshall at Northfield
Section 2
• Mankato East at Waconia
• New Prague at Chaska
Section 3
• Bloomington Jefferson at Apple Valley
• Two Rivers at Hastings
Section 4
• Cretin-Derham Hall at Tartan
• North St. Paul at St. Paul Central
Section 6
• Buffalo at Rogers
• Irondale at Park Center
Section 7
• Cambridge-Isanti at Duluth East
Section 8
• Bemidji at Sartell-St. Stephen
• St. Cloud Tech at Alexandria
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Albert Lea at Winona
• Byron at Red Wing
Section 2
• Faribault at Willmar
• St. Peter at Jordan
Section 4
• Brooklyn Center at Chisago Lakes
• Mpls. Edison at Columbia Heights
• St. Paul Como Park at St. Anthony
Section 6
• Big Lake at Orono
• Delano at Zimmerman
Section 7
• Duluth Denfeld at Cloquet
Section 8
• St. Cloud Apollo at Little Falls
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Lake City at Plainview-E-M
• Pine Island at Cannon Falls
• Zumbrota-Maz. at La Crescent-Hokah
Section 2
• Glencoe-SL at Providence Academy
• Holy Family at Watertown-Mayer
• Litchfield at Rockford
Section 3
• Belle Plaine at Fairmont
• New Ulm at Luverne
• Worthington at Tri-City United
Section 5
• Foley at Spectrum
• Pine City at Mora
• St. Cloud Cathedral at Annandale
Section 6
• Melrose at Pierz
• Minnewaska at Albany
• Montevideo at Morris Area/C-A
Section 7
• Hibbing at Esko
• Greenway/N-K at Pequot Lakes
• Proctor at Two Harbors
• Rock Ridge at Aiktin
Section 8
• Fergus Falls at Thief River Falls
• Park Rapids at Perham
• Roseau at East Grand Forks
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Goodhue at Dover-Eyota
• Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia
• St. Charles at Triton
Section 2
• Blue Earth Area at LeSueur-Henderson
• Medford at Blooming Prairie
• New Richland-H-E-G at Maple River
• Waterville-E-M at St. Clair/Loyola
Section 3
• Lake Crystal-WM at Redwood Valley
• Sibley East at Minn. Valley Lutheran
• St. James at Pipeston
• Windom at Jackson County Central
Section 4
• Maple Lake at St. Agnes
• Norwood YA at Concordia Academy
• Rush City at Howard Lake-W-W
Section 5
• Atwater-C-GC at Kimball
Section 6
• Pillager at West Central/Ashby
• Staples-Motley at Wadena-Deer Creek
Section 7
• Mesabi East at Hinckley-Finlayson
Section 8
• Hawley at Frazee
• Warroad at Crookston
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson
• Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph
• Kingsland at Bethlehem Academy
• Wabasha-Kellogg at Fillmore Central
Section 2
• Cleveland at Lester Prairie
• Gibbon-F-W at Janesville-W-P
• Mayer Lutheran at New Ulm Cathedral
• United So. Central at Alden-Conger/G-E
Section 3
• Adrian at Murray County Central
• Martin County West at Russell-T-R
• Sleepy Eye at Spreingfield
Section 4
• Benson at Upsala/Swanville
• Browerville/EV at Parkers Prairie
• Long Prairie-GE at Belgrade-B-
Section 5
• Canby at Lakeview
• Lac qui Parle Valley at BOLD
• MACCRAY at Dawson-Boyd
• Yellow Medicine East at Minneota
Section 6
• Breckenridge at Menahga
• Lake Park-Audubon at Otter Tail Central
• Underwood at New York Mills
• Walker-H-A at Pine River-Backus
Section 7
• East Central at Barnum
• Ely at Braham
• Mille Lacs at Deer River
• North Woods at Chisholm
Section 8
• Bagley at Polk County West
• Fosston at Ada-Borup
• Red Lake at Red Lake County
9-MAN
Section 1
• Houston at Spring Grove
• LeRoy-Ostrander at Mabel-Canton
• Lyle/Pacelli at Grand Meadow
• Southland at Lanesboro
Section 2
• Nicollet at Cedar Mountain
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's at Ortonville
Section 3
• GHEC/Truman at Edgerton
• HL-O/Fulda at Mountain Lake Area
• Madelia at Hills-Beaver Creek
• Westbrook-WG at Red Rock Central
Section 4
• Bertha-Hewitt at Verndale
• Clinton-G-B at Wheaton/H-N
• Hillcrest Lutheran at Rothsay
• Sebeka at Brandon-Evansville
Section 6
• Clearbrook-Gonvick at NCE/U-H
• Laporte at Nevis
• Park Christian at Blackduck
Section 7
• Bigfork at North Central
• Hill City/Northland at Cook County
Section 8
• Badger-G-MR at Goodridge-G-G
• Lake of the Woods at Kittson Co. Central
• Northern Freeze at Warren-A-O
• Stephen-Argyle at Win-E-Mac
STATE TOURNEYS
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday • Edina Community Center
• St. Michael-Albertville vs. Wayzata, 7:30 pm
Tuesday • Farmington
• Maple Grove vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:30 pm
Wednesday • Irondale
• Rosemount vs. Woodbury, 5:30 pm
Wednesday • White Bear Lake
• Andover vs. Edina, 7:30 pm
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday • Farmington
• Austin vs. Hill-Murray, 5:30 pm
Wednesday • Farmington
• Richfield vs. Worthington, 7:30 pm
Wednesday • Monticello
• DeLaSalle vs. Princeton, 7:30 pm
Thursday • Irondale
• Cloquet-E-C vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday • Eden Prairie
• Legacy Christian vs. Rochester Lourdes, 7:30 pm
Thursday • Eden Prairie
• St. Cloud Cathedral vs. St. Paul Academy, 5:30 pm
Thursday • Edina Community Center
• Pine Island/Z-M vs. St. Anthony, 7:30 pm
Thursday • Monticello
• Maranatha Christian vs. SW Christian, 7:30 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday • Edina Community Center
• Mounds View vs. Wayzata, 5:30 pm
Tuesday • White Bear Lake
• Lakeville South vs. Stillwater, 7:30 pm
Wednesday • Irondale
• Rosemount vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 7:30 pm
Wednesday • White Bear Lake
• Centennial vs. Edina, 5:30 pm
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday • White Bear Lake
• Holy Angels vs. Zimmerman, 5:30 pm
Wednesday • Farmington
• Winona vs. Mahtomedi, 5:30 pm
Thursday • Irondale
• Cloquet-Car. vs. Mankato East, 5:30 pm
Thursday • Monticello
• Alexandria vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday • Eden Prairie
• Breck vs. Rochester Lourdes, 7:30 pm
Wednesday • Monticello
• St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Providence Academy, 5:30 pm
Thursday • Edina Community Center
• Esko vs. St. Anthony, 5:30 pm
Thursday • Eden Prairie
• St. Charles vs. St. Paul Academy, 7:30 pm
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
At Baseline Tennis Center
Tuesday • quarterfinals
• Minnetonka vs. Mounds View, 8 am
• Elk River vs. Maple Grove, 10 am
• Edina vs. Thief River Falls, noon
• Rochester Mayo vs. Visitation, 2 pm
Tuesday • consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinals losers, 4 pm and 6 pm
Wednesday
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 am and 10 am
Consolation championship
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
CLASS 1A
At Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center
Tuesday • quarterfinals
• Pine City vs. Rochester Lourdes, 8 am
• Luverne vs. Providence Academy, 10 am
• Breck vs. St. James, noon
• Litchfield vs. Staples-Motley, 2 pm
Tuesday • consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinals losers, 4 pm and 6 pm
Wednesday
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 am and 10 am
Consolation championship
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
RANKINGS
VOLLEYBALL
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 4A
• 1. Lakeville North; 2. Champlin Park; 3. Wayzata; 4. Northfield; 5. East Ridge; 6. Rogers; 7. Lakeville South; 8. Chaska; 9. Eagan; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.
Class 3A
• 1. Marshall; 2. Willmar; 3. Kasson-Mantorville; 4. Grand Rapids; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 6. Stewartville; 7. Holy Angels; 8. Byron; 9. New Prague; 10. Mahtomedi.
Class 2A
• 1. Nova Classical; 2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 3. Pequot Lakes; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Sauk Centre; 6. Cannon Falls; 7. Annandale; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Watertown-Mayer; 10. Concordia Academy.
Class 1A
• 1. Minneota; 2. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 3. Mayer Lutheran; 4. Bethlehem Academy; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; 8. MACCRAY; 9. Spring Grove; 10. BOLD.