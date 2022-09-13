monday
SOCCER • BOYS
MCAA
• Heritage Christian 5, United Christian 3
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Tri-City United 6, Sibley East 4
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Chisago Lakes 4, North Branch 0
• Monticello 2, Big Lake 1
• Princeton 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1
• St. Francis 3, Becker 2
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy 2, Maranatha 1
• New Life Academy 1, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 3, St. Croix Prep 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Park of C.G. 1
• East Ridge 3, White Bear Lake 1
• Mounds View 1, Forest Lake 0
TRI-METRO
• Bloomington Kennedy 3, Cooper 1
• DeLaSalle 11, Fridley 0
• St. Anthony 12, Brooklyn Center 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 4, SW Christian 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chesterton Acad. 1, Liberty Classical 0
• Hmong Academy 4, Lincoln International 2
• Hope Academy 2, West Lutheran 1, OT
• Minnehaha Academy 3, St. Paul Highland Park 0
• Orono 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
• PACT 2, Mounds Park Academy 0
• Rochester Lourdes 2, St. Paul Academy 1
• St. Paul Central 4, St. Cloud Tech 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
MCAA
• Heritage Christian 9, United Christian 1
• Spectrum 13, North Lakes Academy 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti 6, Princeton 0
• Chisago Lakes 3, North Branch 0
• Monticello 5, Big Lake 0
• St. Francis 2, Becker 0
SKYLINE
• Concordia Acad. 1, Maranatha/WL 0
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 0, New Life Acad. 0, tie
• St. Agnes 1, Trinity 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 1, St. Croix Prep 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Mounds View 7, Forest Lake 0
• Park of Cottage Grove 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 1 (OT)
• Stillwater 3, Roseville 1
• White Bear Lake 3, East Ridge 1
• Woodbury 9, Irondale 0
TRI-METRO
• Cooper/Armstrong 2, Bloom. Kennedy 0
• DeLaSalle 5, Fridley 0
• St. Anthony 4, Visitation 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Minneapolis Southwest 2, Breck 1
TENNIS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 6, Osseo 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Maple Grove 4, Delano 3
• Wayzata 4, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• LILA def. Hmong Academy, 25-22, 25-8, 17-25, 25-7
MINNESOTA RIVER
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Sibley East, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North def. Apple Valley, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11
• Lakeville South def. Shakopee, 21-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11
• Rosemount def. Prior Lake, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Fridley, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16
• Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-4, 25-4, 25-13
• Visitation def. St. Anthony, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale def. Albany, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
• Avail Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-18, 25-10, 20-25, 23-25, 16-14
• Buffalo def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-7
• Chesterton Academy def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Tri-City United, 25-23, 25-18, 29-27
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
• Irondale def. Spring Lake Park, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18
• Legacy Christian def. Simley, 25-9, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20
• Mpls. Roosevelt def. St. Agnes, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13
• Red Wing def. Lake City, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 26-24
• St. Paul Johnson def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17
• St. Paul Washington def. Minneapolis North, 25-11, 25-18, 25-13
• Stillwater def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8
• United Christian def. Liberty Classical, 25-14, 27-25, 25-21
MINNESOTA
• Rochester Lourdes def. Waseca, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-25, 16-14
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 3A
By the Coaches Association
• Team: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Wayzata; 3. Rosemount; 4. Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Mounds View; 7. Minneapolis Southwest; 8. Stillwater; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Edina.
• Individual: 1. Noah Breker, Armstrong; 2. Nick Gilles, Minnetonka; 3. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 4. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Elliot MacArthur, Mounds View; 6. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North; 7. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake; 8. Adam Lueth, Bloomington Jefferson; 9. Will Harder, Rosemount; 10. Nolan Sutter, Chaska.
CLASS 2A
By the Coaches Association
• Team: 1. Mankato East; 2. Worthington; 3. St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Rock Ridge; 5. Big Lake; 6. Monticello; 7. Delano; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Marshall; 10. St. Paul Como Park.
• Individual: 1. Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine; 2. Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge; 3. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 4. Charlie Power-Thiesen, St. Paul Como Park; 5. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 6. Noah Mahoney, Monticello; 7. Mikele Walu, Worthington; 8. Soren Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato; 9. Sully Anez, Willmar; 10. Vincent Kaluza, Rocori.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
By the Coaches Association
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Edina; 4. Farmington; 5. Hopkins; 6. Prior Lake; 7. (tie) Mounds View and St. Michael-Albertville; 9. Centennial; 10. Bloomington Jefferson.
• Individual: 1. Abby Nechanicky, Wayzta; 2. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 3. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 4. Norah Hushhagen, Forest Lake; 5. Taylor Isabel, Mounds View; 6. Madaline Lage, Waconia; 7. Megan Lee, Bloomington Jefferson; 8. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South; 9. Claire Cashman, Minnetonka; 10. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall.
CLASS 2A
By the Coaches Association
• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Willmar; 4. Becker; 5. Mankato East; 6. Monticello; 7. Mankato West; 8. Alexandria; 9. Hibbing; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's.
• Individual: 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 2. Vivienne Larson, Benilde-St. Margaret's; 3. Olivia Goebel, Albany; 4. Luna Scorzelli, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Cala Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 6. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 7. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 8. Erin Eilers, Willmar; 9. Natasha Zortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 10. Allyson Sample, Marshall.