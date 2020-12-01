GAME RECAP
Impact player
Marcus Carr, Gophers
The junior guard capped his big second half with a step-back, tiebreaking three-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining. Carr finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
2-for-4 Carr’s shooting on three-pointers; his teammates combined to go 2-for-12, with Gabe Kalscheur going 0-for-4 and Both Gach 0-for-3.
32 Free throws attempted by Loyola Marymount, but the Lions made only 23 of them.
3 Post players to foul out for the Gophers; Brandon Johnson, Liam Robbins and Jarvis Omersa all picked up five fouls.
43-30 Loyola Marymount’s advantage on the boards, with 6-6 Lions swingman Eli Scott pulling down 12 rebounds.
MARCUS FULLER
