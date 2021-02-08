COMING MONDAY before 9 a.m.

On Monday's podcast, Michael Rand expects to be joined by Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan as well as former St. John's quarterback Tom Linnemann as they break down everything big and small that happened in the Super Bowl. Will Tom Brady prove to be an ageless wonder and win another ring for Tampa Bay, or will Patrick Mahomes help Kansas City become the first team to repeat as champ since Brady's Patriots in the mid-2000s?

