The Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to consider starting football and volleyball seasons this fall.

Board President Blaine Novak on Wednesday called the special meeting after a nearly four-hour board workshop Tuesday that included considerable sentiment for reconsidering the board’s Aug. 4 decision to postpone both sports until spring because of COVID-19 concerns.

The timing of the special meeting reflects concern that waiting until the next regular board meeting on Oct. 1 to take up the question would be too long to wait to play football this fall.

According to workshop meeting discussions, the earliest potential dates for fall football games would be Oct. 2, with first practices Sept. 21. Volleyball matches could start Oct. 22, with first practices Oct. 12.

During the workshop board members talked of surveying schools as soon as Wednesday to get more feedback.

Both sports were allowed to hold three weeks of practices starting Monday but playing games had been postponed until a new season from March until May.

