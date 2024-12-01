Monahan with goal and assist, Blue Jackets extend points streak to 6 with 6-3 win over Blackhawks

When Chicago scored, Columbus responded. Bedard opened the scoring 2:59; Provorov tied it 1:28 later. Smith tied it at 2-all 3 minutes into the second, then Monahan restored the Blue Jackets' lead 1:50 later. Marchenko netted his 10th goal at 10:52 of the third, less than three minutes after Foligno cut Columbus' lead to 4-3.